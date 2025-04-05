Air conditioners to push peak power demand beyond 7,000 MW by 2026-27

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Use of air conditioners, induction cookers, and charging of electric vehicles will mainly contribute towards the state’s peak electricity demand crossing 7,000 MW by 2026-27, according to a report by the Energy Management Centre (EMC)-Kerala, an agency under the state power department. In the just concluded fiscal year, the peak demand was approximately 5,300 MW.

In the report titled ‘Analysing Viability of Energy Storage Systems at the Sub-national Level’, EMC has recommended that large-scale battery energy storage systems and pumped storage projects be deployed to handle the rising demand.

ACs will be the prime energy demand driver, registering an increase of 15% in consumption over the next three years, the report said. This at a time when the state’s overall energy consumption is growing at a pace of just 5.1%. From 348 million units (MU) in 2024-25, ACs are projected to consume 400 MU in 2025-26 and 460 MU in 2026-27, registering a cumulative consumption of 1,208 MU over three years.

Notably, induction cooktops are set to edge past EVs by a slight margin to claim the spot for the second major power demand driver by 2026-27. The report noted that the power consumption of induction cooktops is expected to rise by a whopping 80% over the next three years. A cumulative consumption of 340 MU is expected till 2026-27, the report said.

The EMC document noted that annual EV deployment in Kerala is expected to more than double during the period, reaching more than two lakh units in 2026-27. “The annual EV energy demand is estimated to increase by 29% over the next three years, contributing to an additional 339 MU by FY27,” the report pointed out.