ASHA workers’ hunger strike enters 16th day in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association (KAHWA) continuing its protest outside the Secretariat, the health department has decided to move forward with the establishment of a commission to address the ASHA workers’ issues.

The department’s decision follows four rounds of unsuccessful talks aimed at resolving the deadlock. As part of discussions held on Thursday, a commission will be formed to review the workers’ demands over the next three months. The committee will be chaired by an IAS officer and will include representatives from the health, labour, and finance departments. Terms and references of the commission shall be released shortly, said an officer.

Representatives from trade unions like CITU, INTUC, AITUC, and STU have welcomed the government’s approach.

KAHWA, which has been protesting in front of the Secretariat for 54 days, maintains that the deadlock persists due to the government’s unwillingness to address their demands. “We were willing to end the protest if the government agreed to increase the honorarium by just Rs 3,000 as a first step, ensuring an ASHA worker receives at least Rs 10,000. Our demand is for a total increase of Rs 21,000,” said a statement from KAHWA. “We have clearly pointed out that all our demands fall within the state government’s jurisdiction and responsibility.”

The association further emphasised that there is no need for a commission to address the honorarium increase or provide retirement benefits for retiring ASHA workers.

Meanwhile, the indefinite hunger strike by ASHA workers entered its 16th day. After the deteriorating health of Bindu B from Kannammoola UPHC, who had been on hunger strike, ASHA worker Jithika Joseph from Kottayam Pala G.H. took over the protest.