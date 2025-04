KOCHI: A day after the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, the BJP on Friday said it would stand with the people of Munambam until their revenue rights are re-established.

BJP leaders led by state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar visited Munambam and joined residents in their celebrations over the passing of the bill by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

In Thrissur, Union Minister Suresh Gopi went to the St Mary’s Forane Church in Koratti, fulfilling “the promise he made to the people of Munambam” that he would visit the church once the bill was passed.

Chandrasekhar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been following a policy of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ since 2014 and the Union government has not shown any discrimination towards any community on the basis of caste or religion.

“The Waqf (Amendment) Bill passed by Parliament is a milestone in Indian history. The non-violent protest of the residents of Munambam village reached New Delhi and facilitated the passage of a historic bill. I am sure the bill will help restore the land rights of the residents of Munambam,” he said.

Interacting with media after visiting the protesting residents, Chandrasekhar said the passage of the bill marks a decisive moment in Kerala politics.

Waqf bill not against any religion: BJP state chief

“The fight against Waqf claim over Munambam land has brought the village in national focus,” Chandrasekhar said.

Alleging that the MPs who opposed the bill had supported appeasement politics, Chandrasekhar said the bill was not against any religion. “The amendment was bought to ensure transparency in the functioning of the Waqf Board. The LDF and UDF MPs who opposed the bill are trying to mislead people,” he said.

Stating that the bill’s passage would help Munambam residents, Suresh Gopi told reporters that the amendment will also benefit the Muslim community. “Waqf is an institution meant for the greater good. However, certain barbaric practices within it needed to be eliminated. The bill is a legal step towards ending such practices,” he said.