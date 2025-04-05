In move to appease Church, Kerala Congress (M) engages in political manoeuvring

KOTTAYAM: As the Opposition came together to oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 introduced by the NDA-led Union Government in both Houses of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha witnessed a rare political manoeuvre by the Kerala Congress (M) with its lone member, Jose K Mani, offering partial support for the Bill, despite ultimately voting against it in its entirety.

Jose seconded clauses in the new Bill that included the provision to challenge the rulings of the Waqf Board in court and the provision that revoked Board’s power to designate any land as Waqf land.

“By and large, I oppose this Bill and the government’s overall intention to interfere in the religious affairs of the minorities. However, KC(M) acknowledges a positive aspect - the provision allowing Waqf Board’s decision to be challenged in the court of law. Currently, Waqf Boards in India operate with extraordinary autonomy possessing the power to designate any land, which is evident in the Munambam issue,” he said, adding that he stands firmly with religious leaders and bishops in opposing the unjust provisions in the original Act.

On the other hand, Jose also voiced his opposition to the sections in the Bill that permit non-Muslim members in Central Waqf Council and Board. “Such measures compromise the religious autonomy of Waqf institutions,” he said.

Though his stance is expected to create repercussions within the LDF, Jose aimed to pacify the Catholic Church, KC (M)’s predominant vote base, that demanded Kerala MPs to support the Bill to resolve the Munambam land dispute.

By highlighting the Munambam issue during the Waqf discussions, Jose sought to assure the Church that despite his opposition to the Bill, KC (M) would stand with them in Munambam issue, because the party views the Munambam land dispute as the primary concern of the Catholic Church in favouring the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Meanwhile, KC (M) also plans to leverage differing opinions within the Church regarding the hierarchy’s perceived pro-BJP stance, through targeted campaigns.