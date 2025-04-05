Island pinhole borer a nightmare for invasive ‘manja konna’ trees in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senna spectabilis, or the ‘manja konna’, an invasive tree species that invaded the forests of Kerala, especially Wayanad, and nearly eradicated the flora over the years, has finally met its match.

The species is under massive attack from the ‘Island pinhole borer’ (Xyleborous perforans), an insect that has turned nature’s ally. It bores holes into the trunk of the Senna trees and lives inside, ultimately leading to their destruction.

Now, the Kerala Forest Research Institute has started monitoring and studying the insect. It was first seen by forest watchers near the jungle in Kakkapadam in Wayanad. “The watchers noticed some Senna trees had dried up. While inspecting the trees, they spotted the insects and reported it to us. We informed the KFRI for further investigation,” Wayanad Assistant Conservator of Forest Sooraj told TNIE. He said they had been trying to end the Senna invasion through methods such as debarking, cutting and uprooting the trees.