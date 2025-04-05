Kerala 'adventurously experimenting' with alternatives for investment amid constraints: Minister MB Rajesh

MADURAI: With Kerala headed towards assembly polls next year, the CPI(M)-led LDF has pitched the concept of 'Nava Kerala', and the state government is "adventurously experimenting" with alternatives for investment amid "constraints imposed by the BJP-led Union government," Kerala Minister MB Rajesh told PTI.

In an interview with PTI, Rajesh, Minister for Local Self Government of Kerala, said the devolution of Finance Commission to the state has reduced, and borrowing has also been limited.

Amid criticism from within the party folds over recent decisions of the state to allow private universities and inviting private investments for restructuring public sector units (PSUs), Rajesh denied that the Left party was deviating from its policies, and said they have first focused on strengthening government universities and PSUs.

Rajesh said the first communist-led government laid the foundation stone for a modern Kerala in 1957, when they introduced land reforms, educational reforms and that was the basis on which the Kerala model of development was created.

"Kerala social development and human development indicators are widely acclaimed. But by the early 1990s, we realised that this model of development has its own limitations and we have to rejuvenate this model," Rajesh said.

"We decided that now we need to focus more on economic development with social justice and inclusion. So we need to invest heavily on infrastructure and on social sectors and welfare schemes," he said.

Rajesh said to sustain the social development and human development indicators, they felt a need to invest more on social sectors and social welfare schemes.

"But at the same time, we have to generate sufficient resources to make more investment."

He alleged the state has been a "victim of hostile policies of the central government led by the BJP".

"Kerala's devolution between the 10th and 15th finance commissions came down by half. The revenue deficit gap and GST compensation have been stopped," he alleged.

"It became extremely difficult for us to pursue any alternative policy other than neo-liberal policy. But we were not ready to succumb to this pressure. So we are adventurously experimenting with an alternative within these constraints imposed by the BJP-led government," he said.

Listing the work done by the state, he said they have invested in highways, water metro, digital science park, digital university, schools, hospitals, and within the constraints, the state has not diluted its commitment to social sectors and welfare schemes.