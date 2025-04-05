Kerala capital's clogged canals reek of systemic failure

Summer showers are already making their presence felt, giving a hint of the monsoon ahead. It is a matter of concern that the capital city continues to remain vulnerable to flooding due to delays in the launch of crucial pre-monsoon sanitation drives by various agencies.

Recent heavy summer showers have inundated many low-lying areas, including the infamous Thampanoor and East Fort, exposing how susceptible the capital is to flooding.

The city has over 1,500 stormwater drains, canals, and river stretches that need to be unclogged and cleaned ahead of the monsoon.

Despite the looming threat, various agencies including the Public Works Department (PWD), Irrigation Department, Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), and Inland Navigation Department are yet to commence the work. It needs to be emphasised here that timely implementation of cleaning drives is crucial to mitigate flooding.

Here is a prime example. Parvathy Puthanar, an 18.5km canal network stretching from Kovalam to Akkulam, remains clogged and polluted owing to waste dumping. The Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation Department – the custodian of the canal – seems to have no plan to clean up the canal stretch ahead of the monsoon.