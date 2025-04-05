NIA arrests key accused in murder of RSS leader, grills SDPI activists in Kerala

KOCHI/MALAPPURAM: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested Shamnad E K, a key accused in the 2022 murder of RSS leader K S Sreenivasan in Palakkad. The agency also took six Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists into custody for interrogation at its Kochi office.

According to NIA sources, Shamnad, from Manjeri in Malappuram district, was the second accused in the case and was directly involved in Sreenivasan’s murder. He was also reportedly part of a Popular Front of India (PFI) hit squad that carried out attacks on rival groups. Shamnad had been absconding since the murder and was carrying a reward of Rs 7 lakh for his arrest.

NIA officials received information that Shamnad had returned to his residence in Manjeri recently. A search operation was launched on Thursday, but he could not be found. Further investigations revealed that he was hiding in Karukapally, Kochi. The NIA team conducted a raid on Thursday evening, detaining Shamnad and two others.