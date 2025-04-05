Rape charge against absconding colleague in IB officer’s death in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police on Friday charged Sukanth Suresh, the colleague of the IB officer who died by suicide by jumping in front of a train, with rape. The charge was made after evidence of sexual abuse came out. A lookout notice has been issued against the absconding accused.
Megha’s father submitted medical reports to the Pettah police, based on which the rape charge was filed.
The police had earlier found her case to be an unnatural death. Currently, the accused is charged with sexual abuse under the pretext of marriage, financial fraud, and abetment of suicide.
Sukanth, a native of Malappuram and an IB officer in Kochi, has not yet been arrested. According to police, an arrest is expected soon.
Megha’s family had raised suspicions about Sukanth, particularly due to financial discrepancies. Later, family of the deceased provided evidence that supported claims of sexual assault by Sukanth.
Megha’s father, Madhusoodanan claimed that Megha was threatened and financially drained by Sukanth. He alleged that Megha’s bank statements showed that her entire salary was transferred to his account.
Following Megha’s death, Sukanth switched off his phone and went into hiding along with his family, according to the police. His house at Malappuram was found abandoned when police visited the place earlier for investigation.
Megha died one-and-a-half weeks ago after jumping in front of a train near Pettah after her shift at the Thiruvananthapuram airport.
Her family alleged that the breakdown of her relationship with Sukanth drove her to suicide. Megha joined the Intelligence Bureau in December 2023 and was posted in Thiruvananthapuram, while Sukanth was stationed in Ernakulam. They were together in Jodhpur for training after she joined.
Meanwhile, Sukanth has moved the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. The state police chief has ordered the Thiruvananthapuram Pettah CI to conduct an inquiry into possible lapses by the Kollengode police in tracking down Sukanth. Pettah Police will examine whether the police failed to act despite receiving credible information regarding Sukanth’s presence within their jurisdiction.
COURT DECLINES TO ISSUE ORDER RESTRAINING SUKANTH’S ARREST
KOCHI: The prosecution in the case dealing with the alleged suicide of IB officer Megha Madhusoodhanan has informed the High Court that there are allegations of rape and abetment of suicide against the suspect, Sukanth Suresh P of Malappuram.
Hearing Sukanth’s anticipatory bail plea, Justice P V Kunjikrishnan, in an oral observation, said the petitioner has himself admitted the victim was staying with him. Therefore, he is answerable for her suicide. The court declined to issue an order restraining Sukanth’s arrest.