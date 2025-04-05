Rape charge against absconding colleague in IB officer’s death in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police on Friday charged Sukanth Suresh, the colleague of the IB officer who died by suicide by jumping in front of a train, with rape. The charge was made after evidence of sexual abuse came out. A lookout notice has been issued against the absconding accused.

Megha’s father submitted medical reports to the Pettah police, based on which the rape charge was filed.

The police had earlier found her case to be an unnatural death. Currently, the accused is charged with sexual abuse under the pretext of marriage, financial fraud, and abetment of suicide.

Sukanth, a native of Malappuram and an IB officer in Kochi, has not yet been arrested. According to police, an arrest is expected soon.

Megha’s family had raised suspicions about Sukanth, particularly due to financial discrepancies. Later, family of the deceased provided evidence that supported claims of sexual assault by Sukanth.

Megha’s father, Madhusoodanan claimed that Megha was threatened and financially drained by Sukanth. He alleged that Megha’s bank statements showed that her entire salary was transferred to his account.