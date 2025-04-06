INTERVIEW | ‘As actors, we get to do things we’d never do in real life,’ says actor Vijayaraghavan

My father was a skilled orator and writer. He began writing scripts for plays and eventually started Vishwa Kerala Kala Samithi in 1952, which was inaugurated by Vallathol in Thiruvananthapuram. My father’s writings were exceptional, and his play Athmabali won an award from the Song and Drama Division. This success paved the way for other plays like Prethalokam, Cross Belt, and Kapalika. I grew up watching rehearsals and training sessions, which shaped my interest in acting.

What was your first play, and did you ever consider pursuing a different career?

My first play was Porter Kunjali, which I performed in while I was in Class 6. To be honest, I wasn’t interested in academics or exploring other career paths. My father would often vividly describe plays and characters, which sparked my imagination.

It’s said that your aunt had a profound impact on your acting career...

My chitta (father’s cousin Omana, who was a theatre artist) was a force to be reckoned with on stage. Despite her petite frame, she had a larger-than-life presence that commanded attention. When she performed, people were mesmerised by her character, forgetting her real self. I recall her performance in Kanakku Chembakaraman, where she played a character with a distinctive backward bend. It wasn’t just an act; she embodied the mannerism, even maintaining the bend during backstage moments. It was as if she had locked herself into the character, releasing it only after the three-hour performance. Her portrayal of Kadakavvur Atha, a former prostitute, was remarkable.

Was it challenging for you to transition from theatre to cinema?

Initially, I was hesitant to act in movies. My first film was Kapalika, an adaptation of my father’s play. I wasn’t satisfied with my performance. My father had written the script and I had accompanied him to the sets as a driver. When one of the actors failed to show up, the director, Crossbelt Mani, asked me to take on the role. I found it difficult to adjust to the lack of emotional continuity in films, compared to plays. I later acted in Ammaykkorumma, directed by Sreekumaran Thampi. I had only two scenes in the movie which, unfortunately, wasn’t a success. It was only after New Delhi that I established myself in the industry. Our plays were realistic, which made my transition to cinema smoother.

Have you tried your hands at experimental theatre? It was very active in Kerala those days...

My father experimented with one-act plays, in which I’ve also acted. His works incorporated postmodern realism, similar to the Bastian Theatre style, which explored themes of alienation. In his professional play Eeswaran Arrestil, my father employed postmodern realism, engaging the audience’s emotions and intellect. Whether in cinema or theatre, the creators’ aim should be to elevate the audience’s thought process. Art, in all its forms, should stir human conscience. Consider an acoustic performance – it can uplift us solely through rhythm. Similarly, art should have the power to move people without being didactic.

Theatre actors often mention the instant response they receive on stage. Is that a unique experience?

Yes, it’s a special feeling that can’t be replicated in cinema. The instant feedback from the audience is exhilarating, and that’s what drives people to excel in public speaking or performances. Some may get carried away, but it’s a blessing to receive such responses regularly. In theatre, there’s no distinction between the actor and the character — it’s a seamless blend. When I worked on films like Pookkaalam and Roudram, I wanted the audience to connect with the character, not just the actor.