Kerala Football Association honours I M Vijayan

KOCHI: Kerala Football Association (KFA) honoured former India captain I M Vijayan who was awarded Padma Shri this year. Vijayan, the legendary footballer from the state, had been a vital part of international and domestic football in the country. He won AIFF Player of the Year thrice (1992, 1997, 2000) and was conferred Arjuna Award in 2003.

55-year-old Vijayan, who is serving as the assistant commandant of Malabar Special Police, is retiring from service this year. At the ceremony Vijayan expressed his happiness in winning the honour.

“Never seen another player who utilised every opportunity to score a goal like him,” said KMI Mather, chief patron and former president of KFA, about Vijayan.

In the event, KFA also honoured Kerala’s 2024 Santosh Trophy runners-up team, National Games winners football team and beach football team.

“The grassroots-level interventions as part of the youth development initiative in football is being carrying out by the KFA and the results have started showing up through these victories we had last year,” said KFA president Navas Meeran.