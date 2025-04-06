Kerala IB officer’s death: Police find forged documents used to facilitate abortion

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police investigation has revealed that Sukanth Suresh, colleague of IB officer Megha Madhusudhanan who died by suicide, used forged documents to facilitate the woman’s abortion.

According to Pettah police, Sukanth falsely claimed to be married to the woman in order to admit her to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram for the procedure last July.

The couple were not legally married, but fake documents, reportedly prepared with the help of friends, were used to mislead hospital authorities.

A fake wedding invitation card was also found from the woman’s bag during the investigation. According to police sources, another woman friend of Sukanth had accompanied them and assisted in the hospital admission process. The woman’s family has handed over documents related to the medical procedure to police.

Soon after the procedure, Sukanth is said to have withdrawn from the relationship and expressed disinterest in marriage. He reportedly sent a message to the woman’s mother making it clear that he had no intention of marrying her. This led to disagreements between the two, and police believe this emotional fallout ultimately led the IB officer to take her life.