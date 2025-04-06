Overwhelmed by work pressure, Kerala techie dies by suicide

KOTTAYAM: A young computer engineer was found dead after falling from his flat at Kanjikuzhi in Kottayam on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as Jacob Thomas (23), an employee of a private company in Ernakulam, who was staying in Skyline Flat at Muttambalam in Kanjikuzhi.

The incident took place at around 5:30 am on Sunday. Prior to his death, Thomas had sent a video message to his mother in the early hours of the day. Later, when the parents woke up in the morning, they found their son dead after falling from his flat.

According to police, Thomas’ relatives revealed that Thomas had taken his own life after being overwhelmed by work pressure. Relatives said that Thomas had been working from his residence until late at night and was struggling with excessive stress from his job. Thomas started working as a software engineer four months ago after completing his studies.

Upon receiving the news, the East Police promptly arrived at the scene. The body was then transferred to the Kottayam District General Hospital morgue. A case for unnatural death has been registered by the police.