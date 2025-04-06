Safety first! KSRTC buses to sport driver fatigue monitoring system

KOCHI: Exhausted drivers dozing off at the wheel is a major contributor to road accidents, with studies – that of the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), for instance – attributing 40% of highway accidents to sleep fatigue. Now, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has initiated a major step to prevent such mishaps by equipping its buses, especially those deployed for long-haul services, with driver fatigue detection sensor cameras.

The KSRTC has already installed the cameras in its new premium superfast AC buses and floated tenders to procure 5,000 additional dashboard cameras with the driver fatigue monitoring system.

“The artificial intelligence-enabled system will mainly be used to detect driver fatigue and distractions like the use of mobile phones while driving. The system uses cameras to monitor the driver’s eyes, head movements, and road conditions. It issues alerts if the driver is drowsy or inattentive. Smoking detection is another feature,” a senior KSRTC official told TNIE.

The sensor camera, being fitted along with the dashboard camera, will send instant alerts via beep sounds on detecting anomalies. A simultaneous alert will be sent to the Central Command Centre at the KSRTC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, thereby enabling real-time monitoring.

“We’ve installed the cameras in the new Premium Superfast AC buses on an experimental basis and found the system operating efficiently. The tender for 5,000 sensor cameras was floated a couple of days ago. The cameras will be installed first in long-haul and super class buses, and then the rest in phases,” the official said. According to the tender documents, the cameras should have a resolution of 1,280 x 720 pixels and should be shock and vibration resistant. The successful bidder has to ensure a real-time monitoring facility, provide a two-year comprehensive onsite warranty, and sign a three-year annual maintenance contract for the cameras installed in all KSRTC buses.

There have been several instances of bus drivers, particularly those on long-distance and night routes, experiencing fatigue, leading to drowsiness and, subsequently, accidents.