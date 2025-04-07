22-year-old killed in wild jumbo attack in Palakkad

PALAKKAD: A 22-year-old youth was killed and his mother critically injured in a wild elephant attack at Kannadanchola in Kayaramkode ward of Mundur panchayat, Palakkad, on Sunday night.

The deceased, Allen Joseph, and his mother, Viji, were returning home from a nearby shop around 8 pm when a wild elephant emerged unexpectedly during a power outage and attacked them.

According to reports, the elephant charged at Allen, knocked him down, and trampled him to death. The body has been kept at the mortuary of the Palakkad District Government Hospital.

Viji, who suffered serious injuries to her shoulder blade, was admitted to the district hospital before being shifted to the Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.

“This is a horrifying tragedy. Allen, a diploma student, had just returned home from his ancestral house in Kottayam earlier in the day. The power outage made it impossible for them to spot the elephant,” said Lakshmanan V, vice-president of Mundur panchayat. Forest department officials arrived at the scene within half an hour and confirmed the presence of three wild elephants in the area.