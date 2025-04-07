A burning desire! Weight-loss drug use surging as experts urge caution

KOLLAM: Dally Fernandes (name changed) has been using Semaglutide for the past six months to manage her weight. She believes the medication has helped her shed a significant amount of fat, and overall body weight.
“I started gaining weight after menopause. When it crossed 100kg, I began developing breathing difficulties and other health issues. After starting on the medication, I have seen major improvement. I plan to continue using it until I reach a healthy weight,” says the 55-year-old from Kollam.
As obesity emerges as a growing health concern in Kerala, more people are turning to glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) drugs — originally developed to treat diabetes — for weight loss. Medications like Semaglutide have gained popularity, but health experts warn against unsupervised use due to the risk of serious side effects.
A monthly course of oral Semaglutide costs around Rs 10,000, prompting some users to switch to Liraglutide — an older, injectable version priced between Rs 5,000-6,000. Last week, another GLP-1 drug, Mounjaro (Tirzepatide), was launched in India at Rs 20,000 for a month’s course — one-fifth of its cost in the United States.
GLP-1 medications work by mimicking hormones that regulate appetite and digestion, helping users feel full faster and consume fewer calories.
“These drugs are part of the GLP-1 therapy for diabetic patients, now approved for individuals without diabetes as well. Research suggests that Semaglutide and Liraglutide are effective in managing weight and, in some cases, even reducing fat around the heart and kidneys. That’s why their use has surged in Kerala, especially among people over 45,” said Dr Jothydev Kesavadev, a research diabetologist based in Kerala.
He added that Liraglutide is a daily injectable now available in generic form at a significantly lower cost. Rybelsus, the only oral formulation of Semaglutide currently available in India, is also widely used. The once-weekly injectable Semaglutide (marketed as Wegovy) is expected to launch in the country soon, though high global demand has delayed its availability despite being approved internationally nearly nine years ago.
Dr Jothydev stresses that these medications should be used only under medical supervision.“Even with Semaglutide, maintaining a healthy diet and regular exercise is essential. People already on medication for other conditions must consult their doctors before starting on GLP-1 drugs. Each patient requires individual evaluation to avoid severe side effects.”
The average age of men users is around 45, while it is 50 among women. But the trend is catching on among younger individuals between 20 and 25.