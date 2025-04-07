A burning desire! Weight-loss drug use surging as experts urge caution

KOLLAM: Dally Fernandes (name changed) has been using Semaglutide for the past six months to manage her weight. She believes the medication has helped her shed a significant amount of fat, and overall body weight.

“I started gaining weight after menopause. When it crossed 100kg, I began developing breathing difficulties and other health issues. After starting on the medication, I have seen major improvement. I plan to continue using it until I reach a healthy weight,” says the 55-year-old from Kollam.

As obesity emerges as a growing health concern in Kerala, more people are turning to glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) drugs — originally developed to treat diabetes — for weight loss. Medications like Semaglutide have gained popularity, but health experts warn against unsupervised use due to the risk of serious side effects.

A monthly course of oral Semaglutide costs around Rs 10,000, prompting some users to switch to Liraglutide — an older, injectable version priced between Rs 5,000-6,000. Last week, another GLP-1 drug, Mounjaro (Tirzepatide), was launched in India at Rs 20,000 for a month’s course — one-fifth of its cost in the United States.

GLP-1 medications work by mimicking hormones that regulate appetite and digestion, helping users feel full faster and consume fewer calories.