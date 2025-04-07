Better income, career growth lure young doctors abroad

KOCHI: Trained nurses migrating to countries such as the UK, the US, Europe, New Zealand, Australia and West Asia has not been a new trend. Every year thousands of nursing pass-outs move abroad through private or government agencies. Amid this phenomenon, however, the fact that an increasing number of young doctors have also been making the move in search of greener pastures has gone unnoticed.

A recent survey by the agency that conducts the Occupational English Test (OET) found that of the thousands of applicants, around 15% are doctors. The trend has reached a point where the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has set up a platform that helps doctors find jobs not only in the domestic market but also abroad.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Joseph Benaven, chairman of the Employment and Career Facilitation Bureau, said, “The increasing trend among young doctors seeking jobs in hospitals abroad is due to various reasons. The healthcare scenario in India is facing many issues. Unlike in the past, doctors today are being subjected to violence and abuse. Moreover, employment opportunities in the country are dwindling.”

“Every year around two lakh doctors emerge form medical colleges not only in India but also from countries such as Ukraine, Russia and China, to name a few. Recently, the prime minister announced that 75,000 more MBBS seats would added in the next couple of years! The WHO recommends a doctor for every 1,000 population. In Kerala, we have one doctor for 500 people. But, the scenario is different in rural areas where young doctors are not willing to work.”