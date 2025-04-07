Christians have lost faith in UDF, LDF over Waqf bill row, says BJP leader Surendran

KOZHIKODE: BJP leader and former state president K Surendran stated that Christians in the state have lost faith in both the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF). Citing dissatisfaction among Christian communities following the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Surendran emphasised that prominent Christian leaders themselves have openly voiced concerns about being sidelined by both alliances.

“Both UDF and LDF are giving undue preference to Muslims while sidelining Christians,” Surendran asserted, suggesting that a deep-rooted perception of bias is now firmly taking hold among Kerala Christian voters.

He defended BJP support for the Munambam protest, stating that the party involvement was not a vote-seeking tactic but a response to a genuine cause. “The BJP supported Munambam only after discussions with the national leadership and the Union government. It was about justice, not politics,” he said. He ridiculed the Congress’ claims that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is unrelated to the Munambam issue, stating that their narrative is falling apart.

The BJP leader alleged that current controversies surrounding the Waqf bill are being stirred up deliberately to deflect attention from the internal friction within Congress, particularly over Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi’s non-participation in key discussions.