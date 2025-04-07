Director, actor T K Vasudevan passes away at 89

THRISSUR: Malayalam movie director and actor T. K. Vasudevan died due to age-related ailments at Anthikkad on Sunday. He was 89.
He has directed the movies Ente Gramam and Viswaroopam. The popular song 'Kalpantha Kalatholam...' was featured in his movie Ente Gramam.
In the 1960s, Vasudevan worked as the Associate Director in several Malayalam movies. He was also the Associate Director to Ramu Karyat in 'Chemmeen'.
Later, he also worked in popular Malayalam movies like Panitheeratha Veedu, Kanyakumari, Ramanan, Mayiladumkunnu etc.
He was also on good terms with prominent actors like Kamala Hasan, MGR, Sathyan, Prem Nazir, musicians Saleel Choudhari and Vayalar.
Noted film personality Manilal made the documentary Black and White based on the life and works of Vasudevan, which later received a state award.
His wife, Mani and daughter, Kalpana, passed earlier. He is survived by his son Jayapalan, daughter-in-law Sunitha and son-in-law Anilkumar.
He has acted in more than 20 Malayalam films. FEFKA director's Union expressed condolences for the loss.
The cremation will be held at 2 pm in his residence at Anthikkad in Thrissur.