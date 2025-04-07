Director, actor T K Vasudevan passes away at 89

THRISSUR: Malayalam movie director and actor T. K. Vasudevan died due to age-related ailments at Anthikkad on Sunday. He was 89.

He has directed the movies Ente Gramam and Viswaroopam. The popular song 'Kalpantha Kalatholam...' was featured in his movie Ente Gramam.

In the 1960s, Vasudevan worked as the Associate Director in several Malayalam movies. He was also the Associate Director to Ramu Karyat in 'Chemmeen'.

Later, he also worked in popular Malayalam movies like Panitheeratha Veedu, Kanyakumari, Ramanan, Mayiladumkunnu etc.

He was also on good terms with prominent actors like Kamala Hasan, MGR, Sathyan, Prem Nazir, musicians Saleel Choudhari and Vayalar.