False propaganda being unleashed to vilify Catholic Church, says KCBC

KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has termed as “false propaganda” claims that the Catholic Church has joined hands with the Sangh parivar and is backing the latter’s agenda against the Muslim community.

Writing in the mouthpiece of the KCBC Commission for Social Harmony and Vigilance, Fr Thomas Tharayil, deputy secretary general of the KCBC, said the church decided to stand with residents of Munambam amid concerns over their survival against the backdrop of issues related to the Waqf Act.

“The severe challenges faced by the people and concerns about their survival led the Catholic Church in Kerala to take up the issues related to the Waqf Act and their resolution very seriously. However, these days, slander and hate campaigns are being unleashed against Christians,” he wrote. He pointed out an article that had been published in a vernacular newspaper as an example of the extreme statements being made.

Fr Tharayil wrote that along with this, some false propaganda against the Catholic Church has been appearing from time to time. “For example, in November 2024, this newspaper published a false claim that the Catholic Church owns 17 crore acres of land in India. Recently, the RSS mouthpiece ‘Organiser’ also published an article raising a similar issue. Later, when the controversy arose, the article was retracted. Even if the total land in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra were combined, it would still amount to be less than 17 crore acres,” wrote Fr Tharayil.