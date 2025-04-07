False propaganda being unleashed to vilify Catholic Church, says KCBC

KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has termed as “false propaganda” claims that the Catholic Church has joined hands with the Sangh parivar and is backing the latter’s agenda against the Muslim community.
Writing in the mouthpiece of the KCBC Commission for Social Harmony and Vigilance, Fr Thomas Tharayil, deputy secretary general of the KCBC, said the church decided to stand with residents of Munambam amid concerns over their survival against the backdrop of issues related to the Waqf Act.
“The severe challenges faced by the people and concerns about their survival led the Catholic Church in Kerala to take up the issues related to the Waqf Act and their resolution very seriously. However, these days, slander and hate campaigns are being unleashed against Christians,” he wrote. He pointed out an article that had been published in a vernacular newspaper as an example of the extreme statements being made.
Fr Tharayil wrote that along with this, some false propaganda against the Catholic Church has been appearing from time to time. “For example, in November 2024, this newspaper published a false claim that the Catholic Church owns 17 crore acres of land in India. Recently, the RSS mouthpiece ‘Organiser’ also published an article raising a similar issue. Later, when the controversy arose, the article was retracted. Even if the total land in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra were combined, it would still amount to be less than 17 crore acres,” wrote Fr Tharayil.
“All efforts are being made at every opportunity to belittle the Christian community and especially the Catholic Church, which had once again stood with those suffering in a completely impartial capacity.”
The Catholic Church has expressed its position since the beginning that the amendment of the Waqf Act should not in any way deny the rights of the minority communities, he wrote. “The Church including the KCBC leadership, has always stood firm on that position and this was presented before the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).
The Catholic Church is concerned that such a law if implemented unscientifically, could lead to future violations of fundamental rights similar to those in the past, and the beginning of class polarisation.”
“The property acquired and used by the Waqf Board by the law and justice should continue to be used for practical purposes. However, social unity and religious harmony should always be maintained and nurtured in this state. Political, religious, and community leaders must be prepared to abandon the false propaganda that hinder it and embrace the path of open dialogue,” he wrote.
“Any claim that the Catholic Church or community-organisational leaders have any sympathy or influence after adopting such a position is completely meaningless,” wrote Fr Tharayil.
However, when residents had lost all hope after the HC ruled against the validity of the Munambam Judicial Commission they grasped at the Waqf Amendment Act as a last straw and supported the same, he wrote.
“But now the residents and those who supported them are being politically vilified and being targeted through false propaganda,” he wrote.