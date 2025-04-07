Kerala Congress to address nepotism in local body poll candidate selection

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In light of candidate selection for the upcoming local body election, the Kerala Congress leadership is set to address nepotism in the process.

The party believes that local leaders' intervention at all levels, from Mandalam to DCC, has resulted in political setbacks. The decision to address nepotism as Congress and UDF candidates lost in the last local body elections, after several defectors contested against the party's chosen candidates.

“We analysed the situation and found out that in those cases, candidates were picked by district leaders against the majority opinion of the ward committees,” a KPCC leader told TNIE.

He stated that close associates or blood relatives of local leaders were often presented as new candidates even after the ward committee officially came to a consensus.

“Hence, the leaders who were pushed away by local leaders contested the election and they became the spoilers for the party. We will not allow that kind of intervention. The KPCC has decided that the decision of the ward committees will be final as far as candidates are concerned. In any case where there are any issues, the DCC leadership will intervene to resolve amicably,” he said.