Kerala HC permits inquiry commission to resume proceedings on Munambam land issue

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Monday granted permission for the inquiry commission, headed by former High Court judge C N Ramachandran Nair, to resume its proceedings on the Munambam land issue. However, the Court said that the State government cannot act on the commission's recommendations without seeking leave from the Court.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice S Manu issued the order on the appeal filed by the state government challenging a Single Judge's order.

The Bench also stayed the operation and implementation of the judgment of the single Judge quashing the appointment of the Commission. The Bench admitted the appeal filed by the state and posted for hearing on June 16.

In the appeal, the state government pointed out that the writ petition filed by Kerala Waqf Land Samrakshana Vedhi had no locus standi to file the petition as they were not directly affected by the Waqf land issue.

The Commission was only a fact-finding authority, and the report to be drawn up by the Commission only intended to furnish the government with material to act upon.

The cause of action for the petitioner would arise only when the government decides on the recommendations to be made by the commission. He pointed out that the ongoing dispute pertained to the property, and it was a definite matter of public importance.