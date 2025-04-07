RSS song at Kerala temple fest triggers row

KOLLAM: Even before the dust has settled on the controversy over the singing of a revolutionary song at the Kadakkal devi temple festival, a new row has erupted at another temple in the district.
A complaint has been filed alleging that the RSS ‘ganageetham’ was sung during a festival concert at the Manjippuzha Sree Bhagavathy Bhadrakali Temple in Kottukkal on Sunday.
Kottukkal resident Prathin lodged the complaint with the Kadakkal police. The temple, which falls under the Travancore Devaswom Board, has also drawn scrutiny after temple advisory committee vice-president Akhil Sasi filed a separate complaint regarding RSS flagpoles being erected on the premises.
“The flags of Bajrang Dal and RSS were hoisted on the temple premises during the festival at the Kottukkal Bhagavathy Bhadrakali temple, under the jurisdiction of the Manjipuzha Devaswom. The flagpoles were installed with the permission of certain committee members and temple staff. We demand their immediate removal,” Akhil said in the complaint.
Meanwhile, a temple official claimed that the song was sung on the request of the audience and that the temple authorities were unaware it was affiliated with the RSS. The musical band too said they sang the ‘ganageetham’ based on audience requests.
The programme was sponsored by Team Chhatrapati, a group from Kottukkal. According to the band, the group had specifically asked for two RSS-related songs though the musicians admitted they were unfamiliar with one of them.
The controversy at the Kadakkal Devi temple had erupted after revolutionary songs were sung at its festival on March 10.