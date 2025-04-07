RSS song at Kerala temple fest triggers row

KOLLAM: Even before the dust has settled on the controversy over the singing of a revolutionary song at the Kadakkal devi temple festival, a new row has erupted at another temple in the district.

A complaint has been filed alleging that the RSS ‘ganageetham’ was sung during a festival concert at the Manjippuzha Sree Bhagavathy Bhadrakali Temple in Kottukkal on Sunday.

Kottukkal resident Prathin lodged the complaint with the Kadakkal police. The temple, which falls under the Travancore Devaswom Board, has also drawn scrutiny after temple advisory committee vice-president Akhil Sasi filed a separate complaint regarding RSS flagpoles being erected on the premises.