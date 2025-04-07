Woman dies following home birth in Kerala; husband accused of negligence

MALAPPURAM: What should have been a moment of joy turned into a devastating tragedy for a family in Chattiparamba, Malappuram, when 35-year-old Asma lost her life hours after giving birth to a boy — her fifth delivery — within the confines of her rented house, without medical supervision.

Asma’s family has accused her husband, Sirajuddin, who is now at the centre of a police investigation, of negligence and deliberate denial of medical care.

According to police reports, Asma gave birth around 6 pm on Saturday. Three hours later, she was found unresponsive. Sirajuddin, who runs a religious YouTube channel, allegedly failed to seek medical help when Asma went into labour. He reportedly called an ambulance only after she stopped breathing.

The case took a disturbing turn when Sirajuddin attempted to shift the body to Perumbavoor for burial without notifying Asma’s immediate family. The ambulance driver, sensing something was amiss, alerted authorities. Police intervened and redirected the body to Perumbavoor Taluk Hospital for postmortem. According to hospital authorities, the postmortem will be conducted on Monday.

Tensions flared when Asma’s relatives confronted Sirajuddin. He was reportedly assaulted and is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital. The baby has been shifted to medical care and is reportedly in stable condition.

Asma’s family claimed that only the first two of her five deliveries took place in a hospital. They allege that despite warnings from family and medical professionals about the risks of a home birth — especially given her age and previous complications — Sirajuddin insisted on avoiding hospitals, citing personal beliefs and previous home birth experiences.