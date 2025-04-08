22 per cent of class VIII students in Kerala schools fail to get pass marks

KOCHI: The results of Class VIII examinations of the state syllabus have come as a shocker with 86,309 (nearly 22%) out of 3,98,181 students getting ‘E’ grade, or failing to get the pass mark, in at least one subject.

This is the first annual exam results since ‘all pass’ for students have ceased to exist in high schools in the state. Students who score less than 30% in a subject get the ‘E’ grade.

The high number of students failing to get pass marks has raised concerns in the state administration with Education Minister V Sivankutty promising additional support classes in the respective subjects for students from April 8 to 24. The re-exam will be held from April 25 to 28 and the results will be declared on April 30.

Of those who failed to get pass mark in at least one subject, the highest number of students got the ‘E’ grade in Hindi. The number of students who got the ‘E’ grade in all subjects is 5,516. This is 1.3% of total students who wrote the examination, said Sivankutty. The director of public education has issued an order appointing officials to monitor support classes in each district. Sivankutty clarified that the classes are being conducted with the cooperation of the teachers, parents and public representatives of each school. “Students will have to attend the additional support classes only in subject/subjects in which they did not get the prescribed marks,” said an official.

An official with the State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT) said: “As to what went wrong (in the results) will be clear after going through the answer papers. After identifying the issues, a comprehensive plan will be prepared to ensure a good Hindi learning experience for students.”

Martin T G, former secretary of Kerala Principals Forum, said the all-pass system being followed from the lower classes, leading to poor foundation, is the main reason behind this disastrous result.