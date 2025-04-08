22 per cent of class VIII students in Kerala schools fail to get pass marks

KOCHI: The results of Class VIII examinations of the state syllabus have come as a shocker with 86,309 (nearly 22%) out of 3,98,181 students getting ‘E’ grade, or failing to get the pass mark, in at least one subject.
This is the first annual exam results since ‘all pass’ for students have ceased to exist in high schools in the state. Students who score less than 30% in a subject get the ‘E’ grade.
The high number of students failing to get pass marks has raised concerns in the state administration with Education Minister V Sivankutty promising additional support classes in the respective subjects for students from April 8 to 24. The re-exam will be held from April 25 to 28 and the results will be declared on April 30.
Of those who failed to get pass mark in at least one subject, the highest number of students got the ‘E’ grade in Hindi. The number of students who got the ‘E’ grade in all subjects is 5,516. This is 1.3% of total students who wrote the examination, said Sivankutty. The director of public education has issued an order appointing officials to monitor support classes in each district. Sivankutty clarified that the classes are being conducted with the cooperation of the teachers, parents and public representatives of each school. “Students will have to attend the additional support classes only in subject/subjects in which they did not get the prescribed marks,” said an official.
An official with the State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT) said: “As to what went wrong (in the results) will be clear after going through the answer papers. After identifying the issues, a comprehensive plan will be prepared to ensure a good Hindi learning experience for students.”
Martin T G, former secretary of Kerala Principals Forum, said the all-pass system being followed from the lower classes, leading to poor foundation, is the main reason behind this disastrous result.
‘Edu system in Kerala reduced to a mockery’
“Students are sure of getting promoted to the higher class and hence don’t put effort into learning the subjects. The rot begins right from Class I. In the past, the education system was such that students used to be held back even in Class I if they got low marks in any subject. But all that has changed. To portray themselves in good light, the successive governments have reduced the education system in Kerala to a mockery,” Martin said.
Meanwhile, a section of parents blamed “force-feeding” the students Hindi as the reason for the poor results. “When it comes to getting a job, students consider Hindi as something unnecessary. Also, with most students aiming to go abroad, they prefer to concentrate on learning subjects that will be their ticket to their dreams,” Angals, a parent and the PTA president of SRV Higher Secondary School, told TNIE. So, force-feeding them Hindi is not necessary, he said, adding that getting a basic knowledge of the language is what is required.
However, a teacher with the state syllabus school contested this. “Hindi has been taught in Kerala schools, state syllabus or other boards. In Kerala board, it is taught from Class V unlike in other boards like the CBSE, where students learn it right from LKG,” the teacher said. If Hindi is taught properly, I think there won’t be any failures, he said.
Sumi O, a parent, said learning Hindi has its benefits. “Keralites have for long been going for jobs in other states and the knowledge of Hindi has been a boon. Also, learning a language can’t be considered a bad thing,” Sumi said.