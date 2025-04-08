'Dance comes easily to me, but acting is where I want to grow in now'

Everyone knows you as a talented dancer. But now you’re making a mark in films as an actor. Was that shift always part of the plan?

Yes, I have always had a passion for cinema. But I didn’t know how to go about it nor did I have to guide me in the industry. After completing my BA in English Literature, I took part in a reality show. Many knew me as a dancer, but not an actor. However, the show became a platform to showcase my acting skills as well — through skits, drama and other creative content. Even after I got eliminated, I received a mixed bag of feedback. The turning point finally came when director Anwar Rasheed found one of my performances and recommended me to Amal Neerad. That’s how I landed a role in Bheeshma Parvam.

How do you plan to balance your two passions — cinema and dance — going forward?

I’d love to carry them forward equally. But of course, dance comes a bit easier for me. I can choreograph, perform and express myself with ease. Acting, on the other hand, is still in a space where the audience is beginning to accept me. I haven’t yet given them enough versatile characters to fully showcase what I’m capable of.

After Bheeshma Parvam, I did Rifle Club, where I had a proper character arc. Through that, I wanted to tell the audience that I'm is stepping into acting seriously. I think that effort is finally paying off. After that, I got the opportunity to work in Officer on Duty, and both the film and my role have been received positively. I have already invested a lot of time in dance over the years. Now, I feel it’s time to dedicate more energy to acting.