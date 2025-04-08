'Dance comes easily to me, but acting is where I want to grow in now'

With solid performances in several hits such as Bheeshma Parvam, Rifle Club and Office on Duty over the past few years, Ramzan Muhammed — who first took to the silver screen after his scintillating performances in a dance reality show — has, no doubt, carved a space for himself in the industry.
TNIE caught up with the young icon for a candid chat about his passions, cinema, future roles, and more. Excerpts:
Everyone knows you as a talented dancer. But now you’re making a mark in films as an actor. Was that shift always part of the plan?
Yes, I have always had a passion for cinema. But I didn’t know how to go about it nor did I have to guide me in the industry. After completing my BA in English Literature, I took part in a reality show. Many knew me as a dancer, but not an actor. However, the show became a platform to showcase my acting skills as well — through skits, drama and other creative content. Even after I got eliminated, I received a mixed bag of feedback. The turning point finally came when director Anwar Rasheed found one of my performances and recommended me to Amal Neerad. That’s how I landed a role in Bheeshma Parvam.
How do you plan to balance your two passions — cinema and dance — going forward?
I’d love to carry them forward equally. But of course, dance comes a bit easier for me. I can choreograph, perform and express myself with ease. Acting, on the other hand, is still in a space where the audience is beginning to accept me. I haven’t yet given them enough versatile characters to fully showcase what I’m capable of.
After Bheeshma Parvam, I did Rifle Club, where I had a proper character arc. Through that, I wanted to tell the audience that I'm is stepping into acting seriously. I think that effort is finally paying off. After that, I got the opportunity to work in Officer on Duty, and both the film and my role have been received positively. I have already invested a lot of time in dance over the years. Now, I feel it’s time to dedicate more energy to acting.
How did your journey into film choreography begin?
My first single song was Aadharanjali in Romancham. Director Jithu Madhavan and the production team reached out after seeing my dance content on social media. The song and its hook steps went viral and were appreciated. After that, I worked on the promo song for Madhura Manohara Moham, directed by Stephy Xavier.
Later, director Rahul Sadasivan approached me for the 'Yakshi' sequence in Bramayugam. That was more of a character-driven piece than pure choreography and involved portraying the Yakshi’s presence, her interaction with Arjun Ashokan’s character, the dynamic with Mammookka, and the body language of the Yakshi and Chathan. I also have another film coming up called Sahasam.
In dance, what led you to choose contemporary style more, and how do you see the dance ecosystem evolving in Kerala, a place rooted in classical traditions?
Learning Bharatanatyam gave me the foundation to explore other styles confidently. But contemporary is where I feel most at home. It allows expressive movement and storytelling. I also enjoy doing hip-hop and other forms. For example, I choreographed the song Adharanjalikal adapting hip-hop elements. In Kerala, hip-hop has grown rapidly over the past decade or so, while contemporary dance is still niche. But I believe it will gain more recognition in the coming years, especially for its storytelling potential.
Do you have any upcoming projects or long-term dreams you're working toward?
I just wrapped up a movie called Sahasam, written and directed by Bibin Krishna (Twenty-One Gms). In my earlier films, I mostly had supporting roles, but in Sahasam, I'm in about 60 to 70 per cent of the film as one of the leads. So that’s a big step up for me. The movie’s post-production work is currently underway. That’s one.
I also have a dream to start a large-scale dance institute in Kerala. While there are many dance schools here, only a few offer structured, high-quality training. I want to create something unique with a proper syllabus. The plan is in place, but I need more time to bring it to life.