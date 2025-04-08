Flex boards praising senior CPM leader P Jayarajan resurface

KANNUR: Flex boards glorifying senior CPM leader P Jayarajan have reappeared in the party strongholds of Kakkoth and RV Metta, stirring fresh speculation about internal dissent and lingering support for the veteran leader.

The boards, put up by a group calling itself ‘Red Young’s Kakkoth’, describe Jayarajan as “a comrade in the people’s minds, just as God exists both in a pillar and in a speck of rust”. Their reemergence comes in the wake of growing frustration among his supporters after his exclusion from the CPM state secretariat and now from the central committee.

Many had expected Jayarajan to be inducted into the secretariat following the recent state conference, but the party leadership opted not to elevate him. With Jayarajan now 72, and the CPM enforcing an age limit for leadership roles, his chances of returning to top-level positions appear increasingly slim.