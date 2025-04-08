Forest Minister Saseendran directs chief wildlife warden to submit report

PALAKKAD: Forest Minister A K Saseendran has directed the chief wildlife warden to submit a detailed report in connection with the wild jumbo attack at Mundur in Palakkad on Sunday night in which a youth, Allen Joseph, died while his mother, Viji Joseph, suffered injuries.

The probe will look into possible lapses by the forest department in managing the situation. The report is expected to cover serious concerns, including the alleged failure of solar-powered fencing, absence of early warning systems and the overall inefficacy of preventive measures in the region.

The directive comes amid growing public anger and criticism over repeated incidents of human-wildlife conflict in Mundur and surrounding areas.