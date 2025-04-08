Kerala: Government sits on excise’s request for Rs 28k to get drug accused extradited from UAE

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bureaucratic procrastination seems to be plaguing the state at a time it’s battling the drug mafia that’s trying to pull the youths into the substance abuse snare.

The excise department’s request for sanctioning a trifling amount of Rs 28,000 to translate the documents related to a drug case to Arabic so as to get the main accused, a key member of a drug cartel, extradited from the UAE has been kept in cold storage for the past 18 months by the taxes department.

The excise department forwarded the request for funds to the tax department as it comes under the latter’s purview. The funds were sought after the excise sleuths -- after following due process -- managed to get the Interpol to issue a red corner notice against Shaun Sunil Bert, who hails from Valiya Veli, in connection with seizure of 155kg of cannabis and 60g of MDMA from a house in Thumba in July 2023.

Shaun had allegedly left the state after four of his accomplices were arrested and drugs stored in a rented house were recovered by excise sleuths.