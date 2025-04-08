‘Kerala should end constant self-praise’: Former Minister G Sudhakaran

ALAPPUZHA: A day after the Kerala CPM celebrated the elevation of M A Baby as the party’s general secretary, former minister G Sudhakaran put the state unit in a spot of bother with his now customary straight talk at a function in Alappuzha on Monday.

Speaking at the inaugural function of a health seminar organised by the Indian Medical Association, Health for All Foundation, and the Red Cross Society at the District Panchayat Hall, the veteran leader made a few comments that have ruffled a few feathers in the Left camp.

Criticising Kerala’s tendency to engage in self-praise, Sudhakaran said the state should end the constant claims of being “number one” in everything. He questioned the basis on which the state claims to be at the forefront.

“It is for others to say if we are leading. While we boast of being number one in everything, we are also leading in drug abuse. Almost every kind of drug is available here,” Sudhakaran said. “The lack of accountability in the case where an MBA student’s answer papers were lost... the teacher concerned was not arrested despite clear negligence. The claim that the papers were transported on a scooter is false. Even after the facts were established, no action was taken. Vice-chancellors, student organisations, and education experts remain silent on such matters,” the CPM leader said.

Referring to a controversy involving an MLA’s son, Sudhakaran dismissed reports that he had spoken against Minister Saji Cherian. He clarified that he had in fact gone to comfort the MLA’s son and that, to his knowledge, the young man did not use any drugs.

Commenting on the Institute of Virology, Sudhakaran said it offers no benefit to the common man. He emphasised that poor patients should receive free treatment at the Alappuzha medical college and criticised the healthcare system for having become increasingly inaccessible to the poor.

On Baby’s elevation to the top CPM post at the recent Party Congress, Sudhakaran said the party had selected a deserving leader as its general secretary.