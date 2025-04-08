Life brought Sylvie to Kerala, love and legacy will keep her here

ALAPPUZHA: What began as a journey of discovery turned into a life-altering experience for Sylvie Bantle, who found not just love, but a home on the serene shores of Chettikad, Alappuzha. Now, months after her passing, her husband, Alexander Devasia, is transforming their shared dream into a museum of art in memory of their extraordinary bond.

Born in Munich, Sylvie’s wanderlust brought her to Kerala in the 1980s. She met Alexander, a native of Padinjarekalayil, Punnapra and their connection was instant and profound.

“We met in Kovalam in January 1992. She had been travelling widely, studying the cultural diversity of countries,” recounts Alexander. “She was captivated by coastal village life, and our bond deepened.”

Sylvie was an accomplished painter and ardent scholar of the German language, who also delved into Egyptian mythology and astrology. In Kerala, she became equally fascinated with Indian astrology and traditions.

Their love culminated in marriage in 1999, and in 2004 the couple purchased a piece of land in Chettikad, near the ocean. There they raised a house that they lovingly named ‘Sylviander House’ – a portmanteau of their names.

Sylvie passed away last September aged 69. As per her final wishes, she was laid to rest in Chettikad. Nature was the underlying theme of the funeral rituals. Alexander paid further homage by building a tomb on the compound of their home.

And, in keeping with Sylvie’s vision, Alexander has now made space within their home for an art museum, which will soon be open to the public. “She always dreamed of converting our house into an art gallery. She couldn’t make it happen during her lifetime, so I am fulfilling it now,” he says, overcome with emotion.