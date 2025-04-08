Man-uh-oh-sphere: The rise of toxic masculinity among Kerala teens

Perhaps no other TV series has gained the kind of cultural relevance in recent times as the British universal hit 'Adolescence'. Just four intense episodes have initiated a much-needed conversation on a pressing global issue: the rising influence of toxic masculinity among teenage boys.

The concern goes beyond boys merely spewing misogynistic drivel. In the UK, for instance, it has evolved into a deeply disturbing problem that even adults struggle to comprehend.

A surge in violent incidents involving teenage boys attacking and even killing girls has left communities in shock. The victims and perpetrators alike are children — between 13 and 16 years of age — and their futures hang in the balance as the number of such incidents continues to rise.

Public discourse often stalled at how it happened, rarely exploring the why. That’s where Adolescence steps in. It focuses on the perpetrator — a 13-year-old boy — and the socio-cultural factors behind his violent behaviour.

Adolescence spotlights how web content, particularly ‘manosphere’ ideas, distort vulnerable young men’s perceptions, amplifying toxic ideas. Manosphere is an umbrella term for forums and communities that promote misogynistic ideologies.

Such has been the impact of the series that even the World Economic Forum has taken note of it in an article titled ‘Adolescence has sparked a digital safety debate’, published on April 4.

Written by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, it has indeed jolted parents, educators, and government officials to acknowledge the hidden dangers of social media.

Recognising the severity of the problem, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed support for Netflix’s plan to screen the series in schools across England for free. Reports also suggest the government is preparing to roll out anti-misogyny classes in schools.