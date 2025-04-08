Petrol pump owner fined Rs 1.65 lakh for denying woman access to toilet in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: A routine late-night fuel stop in 2024 turned distressing for a Pathanamthitta woman in Payyoli, while also exposing the often-overlooked issue of access to basic facilities for travellers. Denied access to the restroom by the petrol pump staff who cited frivolous reasons, C L Jayakumari, a schoolteacher and resident of Ezhamkulam in Pathanamthitta, approached the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Pathanamthitta.

Her resolve bore fruit, with the commission imposing a penalty of Rs 1.65 lakh on the petrol pump owner for denying a customer access to a restroom despite her having just purchased fuel from there.

Jayakumari had stopped at the pump around 11pm on May 8, 2024, while travelling from Kasaragod to Pathanamthitta in her car. She sought to use the restroom after refueling her vehicle, but found it locked. Upon inquiry, the pump staff initially claimed the facility was not functioning. Later, they said the manager had gone home with the key.