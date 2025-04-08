School teachers to receive sex education training to combat child abuse in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 1,000 lower and upper primary school teachers are set to undergo training in sex education to respond better to the rising number of Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases in the state.

The initiative, called Project X, is being launched with the participation of educators from 500 government and aided schools in Thiruvananthapuram.

Despite the state witnessing over 4,500 Pocso cases annually, a recent survey has revealed that many teachers lack adequate training and essential knowledge on sex education. This leaves them unprepared to handle instances of abuse that students may disclose.

The survey, conducted by the NGO Kanal Innovations among 220 teachers, found that a significant number of them were unfamiliar with basic concepts such as the age of consent, gender identity, and even the names of sex organs.

Project X — spearheaded by the Thiruvananthapuram district administration in collaboration with Kanal Innovations, general education department, and Guidehouse India — aims to address the gap in knowledge and provide teachers with the tools necessary to support students effectively. The survey carried out in Thiruvananthapuram has led the district administration to expand the scope and recommend the project for statewide implementation.

“Empowering our teachers with the right knowledge and tools is one of the most effective steps we can take to protect our children,” Thiruvananthapuram Collector Anu Kumari told TNIE.