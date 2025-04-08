School teachers to receive sex education training to combat child abuse in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 1,000 lower and upper primary school teachers are set to undergo training in sex education to respond better to the rising number of Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases in the state.
The initiative, called Project X, is being launched with the participation of educators from 500 government and aided schools in Thiruvananthapuram.
Despite the state witnessing over 4,500 Pocso cases annually, a recent survey has revealed that many teachers lack adequate training and essential knowledge on sex education. This leaves them unprepared to handle instances of abuse that students may disclose.
The survey, conducted by the NGO Kanal Innovations among 220 teachers, found that a significant number of them were unfamiliar with basic concepts such as the age of consent, gender identity, and even the names of sex organs.
Project X — spearheaded by the Thiruvananthapuram district administration in collaboration with Kanal Innovations, general education department, and Guidehouse India — aims to address the gap in knowledge and provide teachers with the tools necessary to support students effectively. The survey carried out in Thiruvananthapuram has led the district administration to expand the scope and recommend the project for statewide implementation.
“Empowering our teachers with the right knowledge and tools is one of the most effective steps we can take to protect our children,” Thiruvananthapuram Collector Anu Kumari told TNIE.
‘Project X showed impact in Thiruvananthapuram’
“Through Project X, we are not only creating awareness but also building a network of trusted adults who can identify, prevent, and respond to instances of abuse. This model has shown a meaningful impact in Thiruvananthapuram, and I strongly believe it has the potential to be scaled across the state.”
Every child deserves a safe and informed space to grow and this project is a vital step in that direction, she said. “I have already recommended to the director of general education to incorporate Project X into the cluster training of teachers,” the district collector added.
The training programme includes a comprehensive four-part module focused on psycho-social development, gender relations, child protection laws, and effective communication with children on sex education.
Kanal Innovations director Anson P D Alexander highlighted the importance of building teacher capacity to prevent child abuse and mitigate its long-term effects.
“Teachers are crucial in educating children about safe and unsafe touches and basic hygiene in an age-appropriate manner. This training ensures that such education is delivered sensitively, without vulgarity or inappropriate humour,” he explained.
The programme also empowers children to report instances of abuse and equips teachers to handle these cases with professionalism, Anson pointed out.
“The children attending our programme reported that they faced the most number of abusive instances between Classes 2 and 6,” he added.
Kanal Innovations has conducted similar sex education programmes across the state, reaching nearly 36,000 students since 2017. According to their data, 5.48% of the students participating in these sessions have disclosed abusive experiences.
TEACHERS' KNOWLEDGE OF SEX EDUCATION POOR: SURVEY
A survey conducted by Kanal Innovations from February to October 2024, involving 222 teachers across 130 schools in the Thiruvananthapuram educational district, highlighted alarming gaps in the teachers’ knowledge of sex education. The survey, which used the same questions as those given to adolescents, revealed the following:
Only 3.6% of teachers could name sex organs
56.8% were unaware of the Pocso Act
54.1% lacked knowledge of the age of consent
Only 6.7% understood gender identity
Just 5.8% recognised signs of toxic relationships