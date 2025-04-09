3.67-km ropeway set to ‘straighten’ wayanad ‘hairpins’

KOZHIKODE: The Kerala government is moving ahead with the ropeway project that aims to drastically cut down the travel time between Kozhikode and Wayanad, while also giving a boost to adventure tourism in the region.

The state government recently granted the KSIDC (Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation) permission to implement the Rs 200-crore project, which will link Adivaram in Kozhikode to Lakkidi in Wayanad, covering a distance of 3.67 km. At present, those travelling to Wayanad – a major tourist destination in the state – have to take the Thamarassery Ghat road, which features nine hairpin bends. While the journey normally takes 30-40 minutes, on many occasions, people get stuck on the road for hours due to heavy traffic.

The ropeway, which would pass over two hectares of forest land, aims to cut down the travel time between Adivaram and Lakkidi to just 15 minutes. Besides saving time, it will also let people enjoy the natural beauty of Thamarassery Ghat.

“As large vehicles often get stuck on Thamarassery Ghat Road due to technical issues or accidents, all other travellers have to endure hours of traffic block,” said Thiruvambady MLA Linto Joseph. He said the government has allowed implementation of the project in public-private-partnership (PPP) mode. The project is being implemented in collaboration with the Western Ghats Development Ltd, led by the Wayanad Chamber of Commerce.

The project requires permission of the forest department, and the authorities said efforts have been launched for the same. The ropeway will start near the first hairpin bend at Adivaram and end at Lakkidi, after the ninth bend, at the top. The forest department has been handed over five acres of land at Noolpuzha in lieu of the forest land that the ropeway will pass through.

Fast facts