Denial of birth certificate: Kozhikode couple continues fight

KOZHIKODE: A Kozhikode-based couple has once again come forward accusing the city corporation and local health officials of negligence after their newborn child was denied a birth certificate because the delivery occurred at home instead of a hospital.

The incident has sparked concern after a formal complaint was filed with the Kerala State Human Rights Commission by Sharafath, a resident of Kottooli. The child was born on November 2, 2024, but even after four months, the Kozhikode corporation has not issued a birth certificate.

Sharafath said he had submitted an application through the K-Smart portal on the same day of the birth.

However, officials have reportedly refused to process the application, citing that the birth was unregistered and that the woman’s pregnancy had not been previously reported to ASHA workers or other healthcare authorities.

Health department officials, when contacted, said there was no prior notification of the pregnancy to government agencies and that the birth was not recorded officially through standard procedures, which is why the application was denied.

However, legal experts said home births are not illegal, and mechanisms exist for such births to be officially registered following postnatal verification.