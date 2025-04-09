Dubai-based F9 Infotech opens new tech hub in Kochi

KOCHI: F9 Infotech, a Dubai-based global tech company, opened its new tech hub in Kochi on April 9.

The hub, which has 50 employees at its office in Padivattom, will focus on keeping businesses safe from cyberattacks and providing advanced technology solutions to companies worldwide.

F9 Infotech has offices in Saudi Arabia, the United States, Canada, Ireland, Indonesia, and Kenya. The new centre has a Global Centre of Excellence (CoE), a Cyber Defense Security Operations Centre (SOC), and a regional headquarters.

"F9 Infotech will use this centre to create new technology and provide 24/7 cybersecurity protection. It means to provide better, faster tech solutions and more jobs for people in Kerala," Rajesh Radhakrishnan, co-founder of F9 Infotech said.

“We are excited to bring our advanced technology to India and create opportunities for local talent,” Jayakumar Mohanachandran, executive director of F9 Infotech added.

"This centre will help us serve our global clients better and help grow the tech industry in Kerala," he said.

During the inauguration of its Global Center of Excellence in Cochin, F9 Infotech entered into strategic MoUs with three innovative and fast-growing Kerala IT companies -- Premagic, Codepoint, and GreenAds Global.

As part of this partnership, F9 will be responsible for managing its cloud infrastructure and securing its digital assets with enterprise-grade cybersecurity aligned to global standards.