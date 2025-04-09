Folk art form Garudan Parava gains popularity, but awaits recognition

THRISSUR: As performers hit the courtyard, dressed up as Garudan Parava with a lengthy beak and a majestic crown, dancing to the rhythm of chenda, the devotees stand in awe as if the deity herself has descended in front of their houses.

Though considered as a temple art form in southern districts of Kerala, Garudan Parava recently shot to fame, transcending barriers, after being featured in a few films and rapper Hanumankind’s song ‘Run it Up’ which gained international attention.

Garudan Parava ritual is performed as an offering to Goddess Kali by believers to achieve prosperity and peace in their lives.

The performers believe that ‘Garudan Parava’ would bring prosperity to the family which offers the ritual to the deity, and ward off all evils. When Goddess Kali gets angry, Garudan Parava spills three drops of blood in the end as an offering to calm the deity. The actual performance takes at least four hours as it also includes certain other rituals. Vibrant costumes, natural colours for make-up and unique crown set the tone for the performance of ‘Garudan Parava’. The Garudan dances to the rhythm of Chenda, Maddalam and Ilathalam.

The performance begins with Vilakkath Parava in the house of the devotee who offers the ritual after sunset. After hours-long performance on the courtyard, the Garudan Parava moves to the temple in a procession accompanied by devotees and percussion ensemble. After it reaches the temple, ‘Mala ‘Kothu’, the most popular ritual is performed. ‘Mala Kothu’ is a symbolic demonstration of Garudan’s bid to kill the mythical snake ‘Kaaliyan’. A garland (Mala), which symbolises the snake, is used for this performance. The Garudan tries to kill the snake by pecking it with its beak. However, the attempt seems futile every time.