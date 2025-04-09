Kerala doctors demand strict law against 'unscientific' home births

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The medical fraternity of Kerala has expressed strong concern over instances of childbirth taking place at home in the state and has called for strong legislation to be enacted against such criminal practices.

Raising strong protests over the death of a 35-year-old woman due to excessive bleeding, while giving childbirth at her rented home in the Malappuram district on April 5, the Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) said that "strong legislation should be enacted against such criminal practices."

"It is deeply troubling that, even in this era when modern medical science has advanced so far, people are still willing to submit to treatment methods that lack any scientific basis. The organisation demands that strong legislation be enacted against such criminal practices," it said in a statement here.

KGMOA, the only service organisation representing all categories of doctors in the Health Services, noted that Kerala is a state which has achieved significant milestones in health indicators on a global scale, especially in maternal and infant mortality rates comparable to those of developed nations.

The benefits of these achievements in the public health sector, attained through years of collective effort, are the rightful entitlement of every citizen, it said.

"However, the regressive stances taken by certain vested interests are leading to the denial of quality healthcare for Keralites and the loss of precious human lives," the statement said.

It further stated that although the majority of the approximately 3,00,000 deliveries that take place each year occur in hospitals, it is concerning that around 500 still happen at home.