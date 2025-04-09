Kerala government-owned enterprises report robust performance in 2024-25

KOCHI: Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) under the Kerala Department of Industries have showcased impressive performance during the 2024-25 fiscal year, according to the latest data.

The number of profit-making PSUs has increased from 18 to 24, with the cumulative operational profit surging to Rs 134.56 crore, a significant turnaround from the Rs 76.16 crore loss recorded in the previous fiscal year.

The overall annual turnover of these enterprises also witnessed a notable rise — from Rs 4,419 crore to Rs 5,119.18 crore — marking a growth of 15.82%. These figures were revealed in a report prepared by the Board for Public Sector Transformation, which assessed the performance of 48 PSUs under the Industries Department.

Among the top performers were autonomous bodies KINFRA and KSIDC. KINFRA registered a revenue of Rs 88.41 crore and a profit of Rs 7.19 crore. KSIDC extended loans and equity worth Rs 456.49 crore to industrial units and posted a profit of Rs 61.81 crore.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve attributed the success to the government's strategic efforts to enhance efficiency and ensure the self-sufficiency of state-run enterprises. He highlighted the administration’s unwavering commitment to reforming the public sector, resulting in this strong financial performance.

Keltron, which is celebrating its 50th year, achieved a historic milestone by recording its highest-ever revenue of Rs 1,056.94 crore. The highest operational profit among all units was recorded by Chavara-based KMML, which posted Rs 107.67 crore. Keltron followed with an operational profit of Rs 50.54 crore.