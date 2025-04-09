MVD launches 'Virtual PRO' card for instant access to services in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) has introduced a new digital service directory card called 'MVD Virtual PRO,' designed to offer easy access to various services.

By scanning a QR code available in offices, public spaces, and on social media, users can quickly access the platform. The Virtual PRO Card provides essential information on MVD services, along with explanatory videos, audios, documents, and direct hyperlinks to official platforms.

Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar highlighted the benefits of the 'MVD Virtual PRO,' noting that it offers tutorials and allows the public to complete services like paying challans.

"People typically seek information from RTO offices through public relations officers. However, as part of administrative reforms, we've made RTO offices less accessible in the afternoon. This Virtual PRO will deliver all the information typically provided by a PRO, and the tutorials will assist the public in paying e-challans or downloading their licenses," said the minister. He also mentioned that, in the future, the platform will offer a feature to inquire about specific files.

"There are certain details that only an RTO can provide. We plan to add a query feature to address these needs," he added. Additionally, the platform will soon include a section on road safety guidelines.

Developed in collaboration with students from various fields as part of the "Industry on Campus" project, led by BMO Human Development Private Limited, the Virtual PRO aims to enhance accessibility and convenience.