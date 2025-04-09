No loan waiver for Wayanad landslides victims; only rescheduling, restructuring: Centre to Kerala HC

KOCHI: The Union government told the Kerala High Court that the loans of people affected by the landslides in Wayanad in July last year would not be waived.

Instead, they will be rescheduled or restructured in accordance with the RBI's Master Directions on Natural Calamities.

The Centre made this submission in an affidavit filed in response to the High Court's query on whether the loans availed by the affected individuals could be waived.

In the affidavit, the Union Finance Ministry stated that a special meeting of the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) Kerala was held on August 19 last year.

The meeting, which was also attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, decided to extend the applicable relief measures in line with the RBI's Master Directions on Natural Calamities.