Prisoners attack jail officer in Kakkanad

KOCHI: An officer at the Ernakulam District Jail in Kakkanad was assaulted by remand prisoners on Tuesday. Akhil Mohan, an assistant prison officer, sustained a fractured finger while trying to intervene in a scuffle between inmates, said an officer with the district jail, who chose to remain anonymous.

The incident reportedly took place around 3.30pm. The accused persons — Akhil Ganesh and his brother Ajith Ganesh, currently in remand for a burglary case — were involved in a verbal clash with another inmate earlier in the day.

Though the situation was initially brought under control, tensions flared again in the evening when the duo allegedly attacked another prisoner who had just returned to the jail after a court rejected his interim bail.

“In an attempt to stop the fight, the officer stepped in. But amid the rage, Akhil and Ajith assaulted him,” the officer said. The injured officer was taken to the Government MCH , Kalamassery, and was discharged after receiving treatment.