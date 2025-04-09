QR code, CCTV footage help Thirumittacode panchayat in Kerala track down waste dumpers

PALAKKAD: In a remarkable example of how technology can support local governance and environmental protection, the Thirumittacode panchayat used QR code scanning and CCTV footage to track down individuals who had illegally dumped waste by the roadside, and successfully imposed a fine of `25,000 on the culprits.

The incident occurred near the Kozhikkottiri Bridge in ward 2 of the panchayat, where residents noticed a pile of discarded materials early one morning. The waste included empty bottles, plastic covers and leftover food - a sight that had become all too familiar in the area.

Upon being informed by local panchayat member K Vibilesh, health inspector Sujith Lal from the health department launched an investigation. During a close inspection of the waste, officials found empty parcel covers. One of them had a QR code and a printed address of a college in Kottayam.

By scanning the QR code and contacting the parcel service, officials traced the phone number of the parcel’s recipient. Meanwhile, footage from nearby CCTV cameras revealed a vehicle passing through the area around the suspected time. The car, registered in Kottayam, was seen heading toward Kozhikode.

When contacted, the youngsters, who had been in the vehicle, initially denied dumping the waste. When presented with the evidence, they admitted to the act and agreed to pay the `25,000 penalty.

“The incident has drawn widespread attention and appreciation with many praising the panchayat for its proactive approach and efficient use of technology to hold violators accountable. It also serves as a reminder that careless littering can no longer go unnoticed in an age of digital surveillance and smart tracking,” said Sujith Lal K D, health inspector.