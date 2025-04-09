Songs from the kaavu: A Kerala forest scientist's experiments with music

For Kannan C S Warrier, a forest researcher who helms the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment at the Kerala Forest Research Institute in Peechi, finding music in the abundance of nature is as easy as breathing.

Perhaps what helps him is his formative years spent learning the nuances of music under the tutelage of his mother, Sridevi Warrier, a recipient of the Ashtapadi Gayika Ratnam Award. “I started learning music at 7 and composed my first song at 13. My first guru was my mother. I’m still learning music and haven’t felt like stopping,” Kannan tells TNIE.

As for how his interest in forests came to be, Kannan says, “There were three sacred groves (kaavu) and two ponds on the premises of our house. Being surrounded by them made me curious about nature and its intricacies. That’s how my interest in forests stemmed.”

“Music and nature were always a part of my life,” he adds. “I grew up observing the groves, listening to the sounds that enveloped them, and learning music side by side. Over time, both became inseparable from who I am.”