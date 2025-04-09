Two cops suspended for drunk patrolling in police vehicle in Kerala

KOLLAM: Two police officials, including a Grade Sub-Inspector, have been suspended after they were found patrolling in an official control room vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Control Room Grade SI Sumesh and Civil Police Officer (CPO) Mahesh were suspended pending a departmental inquiry, following directions from Kollam Rural Police Chief K M Sabu Mathew.

The incident occurred on the morning of April 4 near Hospital Junction in Pathanapuram. According to local residents, the officers appeared intoxicated while on patrol duty. When confronted, the officers reportedly refused to step out of the vehicle and allegedly assaulted those who tried to stop them before speeding away.

The officers also failed to report the incident to the police station or control room. A video of the altercation later went viral on social media, prompting police authorities to initiate an internal inquiry.

Based on preliminary findings, both officers were suspended. The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kollam Rural, is currently investigating the matter. A detailed report is expected soon.