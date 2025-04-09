Will the modern Malayali embrace frugal living trend?

This appears ironic in a world also filled with influencers telling people what to buy and how to choose between products. However, while influencers and their followers may seem restricted to a generation, the trend has taken root more broadly.

“This is because of the general attitude towards wellness, sustainability, and living close to nature that has become a trend,” says Sangeeta Pillai, a wealth management consultant who has switched from flashy to frugal.

“There is a cosy order that sets in. Simple joys are more addictive than the pleasure that splurging can give. Every morning, I spend some time with myself. There are several mindfulness sessions online, and they have helped me realise the beauty of frugal living.”

Earlier, her weekends were spent in places that required big spending. “I would splurge on food, drinks, and stay at places that cost me a lot,” Sangeeta recalls. ‘

“I always felt it’s my money and I could spend it the way I wanted. But Covid changed all that, especially when my pay was cut by half. Life taught me nothing could be taken for granted, and also the value of every little thing around us.”

That realisation led her to mindfulness programmes. “They helped me reorient my thoughts and made me soak in the joys of small outings, in the wayside shops where a cup of tea costs just as much as it should, in places where I get to move around and carry my own food and water rather than stay at an opulent resort where everything is taken care of. I even started making my own food, finally!” she laughs.

“Earlier, it used to be just takeaways, and I always reasoned that there was no time to cook. But now, there is time for everything – if you really want, there is time for everything.”

Sangeeta believes that the trend to plan life as per one’s needs – not greedy wants – must be passed down generations.

“I have begun to encourage my child to save pocket money, reuse his stuff, like the school bag, use pens that can be refilled, etc. Small changes do add value to life, the way it did for us when we were growing up. That was a necessity; now, it’s a choice,” she says.