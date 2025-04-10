Anuradha Vijayakrishnan's latest work, 'One Day, One Morning', is a saga of sisterhood

One Day, One Morning by Anuradha Vijayakrishnan follows two pairs of sisters, each isolated within their own family ‘islands’. One lives under the shadow of an untold ‘curse’, while the other seems untouched by such darkness.

But as the narrative unfolds, perspectives shift, exposing the fragility of memory, the weight of inherited trauma, and the inescapable nature of fear. While not a traditional thriller, the intense, restrained storytelling (mirroring the discipline of poetry) keeps readers hooked while denying them the comfort of resolution.

There are no happy endings or clear victories. The sisters, even when they escape one form of terror, find themselves in another. Safety is an illusion, and escape only leads to new uncertainties.

In a chat with TNIE, Anuradha, a senior director at VISA Inc, opens up about her journey — from a chemical engineering student to poet and fiction writer, her storytelling approach, how she finds oases of creativity even amidst her career, writing process, and much more…

The beginnings

For Anuradha, writing was a natural progression of wanting to read and eventually falling in love with the process. “I was a fanatical reader. We had as many books as we had furniture, and most dining table conversations revolved around literature,” she says.

“But I wouldn’t entirely ascribe it to that,” she adds. “Reading and writing, for me, exist in separate compartments.” The urge to write emerged during her time at Government Engineering College in Thrissur. “It started almost shyly, diffidently — like, ‘Why do I feel this urge to write? Is this normal?’” she reflects.

Soon, her mother started finding scribbles behind her textbooks. “Everyone around me rallied behind it. Creativity wasn’t frowned upon in my family,” she says. Still, as in most Malayali households, the focus was on studying, getting a job, and Anuradha immersed herself in chemical engineering studies. “But the urge to write kept pulling at me.”

The catalysts

In 1993, a chance meeting with Kamala Das changed everything. “She guided me, nurtured me, and made me trust that writing was something worth taking seriously.”

Kamala, who was also an editor at Femina magazine, published several of Anuradha’s poems. “Two full pages of poetry with my photograph. That was a big moment for me — not just because I was published, but because I actually got paid for it,” she says.

Around the same time, Anuradha received a Spic Macay cultural scholarship which took her to Chennai. “I stayed with a professor couple who were deeply involved in arts, literature, and culture. Through them, I was exposed to an even broader world of reading,” she says.

There, she discovered Israeli writers and read A K Ramanujan for the first time. That exposure to new voices, new forms of writing made Anuradha take her own writing more seriously.

Soon enough, she had poetry collections and novels to her name, brought to life by indie publishing houses, which Anuradha says, “really champions free-spirited writing in India”. Triumphs, too, followed, the notable among them being her work Seeing The Girl getting on the longlist of the Man Asia Literary Prize in 2007.