BJP workers booked after police protest over flagpole removal in Kerala's Kannapuram

KANNUR: Tensions between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and Kannapuram police have eased after the party hoisted its flag on private property near the China Clay Road junction, following a series of confrontations sparked by the removal of party flags in the area.
The standoff began on Sunday night when police dismantled a BJP flagpole installed at Kannapuram Junction on the occasion of BJP Foundation Day. The action, carried out under the instructions of Kannapuram Inspector P. Babumon, drew a sharp backlash from BJP workers. Authorities cited concerns about potential political clashes as the reason for the removal.
BJP district president K.K. Vinod Kumar led the reinstallation of the flagpole on Monday evening. However, police removed it again on Wednesday morning, along with campaign materials and flagpoles of both BJP and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in the vicinity of China Clay Road.
Later that evening, BJP workers erected a new flagpole on private land owned by party worker M.P. Rajendhra. This time, police remained silent, as the installation was on private property.
BJP leaders accused the police of attempting to coerce Rajendhra into filing a complaint against the party to justify another removal. “Earlier, we had little influence here, and whenever we erected a flag, CPM workers would tear it down.
Now, as our presence grows, the police are aiding CPM in taking down our flags. But this time, it's on private land—so that won't be easy,” said BJP Kalliassery Mandal president Sumesh.
Kannapuram police confirmed they were aware the flagpole stood on private land. “We’ve received information that the flag is on private property. We’re monitoring the situation, as it could still lead to political unrest,” said an officer at the station.
Meanwhile, on Monday night, BJP workers under the Kalliassery Mandal Committee staged a protest march to the Kannapuram police station. Protesters shouted obscene slogans at the police and blocked traffic on the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) road. In response, police registered a case against 40 BJP workers, including BJP state secretary K. Ranjith.
Those named in the FIR include Yuva Morcha district secretary Arjun Chirakkal and district committee members Mohanan Kunjimangalam, Madhu Mattul, P. Balakrishnan, Ganga Kaliswaran, C.V. Sumesh, Rajesh Karikattu, Haridasan Kavitissery and Renoy Felix. Charges include unlawful assembly, obstructing police duties, and use of abusive language.
Inspector Babumon defended the police action, stating it was based on a prior agreement among political parties. “Two years ago, an all-party consensus was reached that no political flags or flagpoles would be allowed at Kannapuram Junction,” he told TNIE. “While some CPM flags were still present, we had intelligence that the new BJP flagpole could spark unrest.”
He added that both BJP and CPM leaders had been notified in advance. “On Sunday we began by removing CPM flags in the presence of their local leaders. BJP workers had asked us to take theirs down last. But once we arrived, they accused us of bias and later circulated a selectively edited video,” Babumon said.