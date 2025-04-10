BJP workers booked after police protest over flagpole removal in Kerala's Kannapuram

KANNUR: Tensions between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and Kannapuram police have eased after the party hoisted its flag on private property near the China Clay Road junction, following a series of confrontations sparked by the removal of party flags in the area.

The standoff began on Sunday night when police dismantled a BJP flagpole installed at Kannapuram Junction on the occasion of BJP Foundation Day. The action, carried out under the instructions of Kannapuram Inspector P. Babumon, drew a sharp backlash from BJP workers. Authorities cited concerns about potential political clashes as the reason for the removal.

BJP district president K.K. Vinod Kumar led the reinstallation of the flagpole on Monday evening. However, police removed it again on Wednesday morning, along with campaign materials and flagpoles of both BJP and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in the vicinity of China Clay Road.

Later that evening, BJP workers erected a new flagpole on private land owned by party worker M.P. Rajendhra. This time, police remained silent, as the installation was on private property.