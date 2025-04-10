Comrades reminisce early days of camaraderie

ALAPPUZHA: The newly-elected CPM general secretary M A Baby visited senior party leader G Sudhakaran at his residence in Alappuzha on Wednesday. The meeting marked a continuation of their long association in the party. After the meeting, Baby said, “We call him Sudhakaran Sir. Our generation is used to addressing him that way. He has faced many situations. Some comrades have stepped back due to age, but they are still active in the party in an informal way. The party has taken some decisions at the recent Party Congress.”

He also said that Sudhakaran taught him during his time as a student and youth leader.

G Sudhakaran, in response, extended his greetings and congratulations to Baby. “The connection will not break. During his student days, Baby was ahead in reading and study. We have had a friendship for 57 years,” Sudhakaran said.

He said Baby’s experience would help in facing challenges. “There are expectations among workers and supporters,” he added. Sudhakaran also said that comparisons with EMS Namboodiripad should be avoided. “EMS did not enter the party through student or youth organisations. He entered through study based on ideology, which was present at the time,” he said.